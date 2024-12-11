Bad Gyal is one of the artists of the last generations who is conquering the most the Spanish urban music industry. With successes like Cool, Fever either New York, It has recently been one of the first confirmed for the Puro Latino El Puerto de Santa María Fest in Cádiz, an event that brings together an audience of almost 145,000 people, from July 24 to 26.

There is no doubt that she is one of the emerging singers influencing a whole new generation of listeners. In addition to being the promotional face of one of the most important festivals of the summer, he also gave an interview to the media The Worldwith the purpose of talk about his latest documentary, which is linked to his album The Joy.

During her speech, the Catalan was able to express all the work she has done to become a star, and she has also mentioned all the challenges of both her personal and professional life. Many of the statements touched on various points of their privacy. For example, the fact that has stopped smoking drugs and the importance of female empowerment in all areas, from sexual to economic.

Bad Gyal surprises with a spectacular look

Bad Gyal @akabadgyal | instagram

The singer has made it clear to us that she is in a constant growth in musicas in one of his latest collaborations with the Colombian Sebastián Yatra. But, at the same time, it has become a style reference, with daring outfits and sophisticated designs that show its groundbreaking personality, as we saw two weeks ago at the magazine’s awards. GQ where she has been awarded as Woman of the Yearwith a dazzling ‘nude’ lace corset dress and a beautiful feather boa.

Bad Gyal @akabadgyal | instagram

No less important, every time she shows us ‘outfits’ on her social networks, she sets her Instagram profile on fire, with several comments such as: “How beautiful”, “You look beautiful”, “Diva” and “Queen of the world”. Thus, in his last ‘post’, during his stay in Miami this Wednesday, he appeared with a spectacular White mini dress, made with a flower print and sweetheart neckline.





However, what has attracted the most attention were its sandals from the firm Rene Caovilla, golden high heels, with embedded butterfly jewels and knotted ankle details. It is one of the most luxurious footwear houses in the world, so much so that it dressed several Hollywood celebrities for the most notable red carpets, and for models on catwalks such as Victoria’s Secret 2024.

Rene Caovilla Footwear renecaovilla.com

Currently, we can find these pieces in the online catalog of Rene Caovilla. They are characterized by their heel height of 4.1 centimeters, their round toe, being made of satin and nappa leather, and having a leather sole. He price is 1860 euros (Ref: C11685-105-R001V184).

