Friedrich Merz’s dreams of being Chancellor have burst – the conservative nevertheless has a clear opinion on the K question. The same applies to Angela Merkel’s corona policy.

Hamm / Munich – It can be assumed that Friedrich Merz would have liked to have made the leap to candidate for chancellor himself these days – but the struggle for the CDU chairmanship went to Armin Laschet. Now Merz is still on the sidelines. Nevertheless, the conservative Christian Democrat has an unequivocal opinion on the K question: In an interview with the Westphalian indicator * Merz gave clear advice to the sister party CSU in particular. He also went to court with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Corona policy.

Chancellor Markus Söder? Merz gives CSU clear advice – “Would change the internal relationship of the Union”

“The CDU cannot actually let the candidate for chancellor be taken away,” Merz clarified in the conversation – Armin Laschet also has “unchanged good chances”. Merz ‘assessment of the situation of the CSU is more surprising: “In the current situation, it can actually not be in the interest of the CSU to put the candidate for chancellor”, he judged.

Only Söder could win the Bavarian state election in 2023 with an absolute majority for the CSU, the political returnees predicted. Even more: “A Chancellor Söder would also change the internal relationship in the Union significantly to the detriment of the CSU. The CSU could no longer play its role of always being a bit of an opposition to its own government. ”

In the current showdown between Söder and Laschet, Merz attested the Christian Socials more “sheer pleasure in provocation” than a fight for the Chancellery. It is “a characteristic of the CSU since its foundation”.

Corona in Germany: Merz criticizes Merkel’s crisis management – “diplomatically expressed suboptimal”

Merz drew a bitter balance with a view to the corona management of the federal government around Angela Merkel. The work and appearance of the government are “expressed in a friendly and diplomatic way, even today again suboptimal”. “Other democratic countries, for example, have systematically recorded, tracked and isolated the infections right from the start,” explained Merz, but in Germany this is not possible because of the “holy cow” data protection.

At the latest after the first wave, the government should have learned lessons, complained Merz in the conversation with him Westphalian gazette: “But nothing happened, instead it is all about new lockdowns and even longer locking up of citizens.” Germany is also not good enough when it comes to vaccine procurement.

Friedrich Merz reaffirms political ambitions – and warns of the Union’s loss of power

Merz also indirectly reaffirmed its own ambitions for new political tasks. Continuing like this is not an option after the federal election, said the 65-year-old with a view to the consequences of the corona pandemic and climate change. Better answers are needed – “and I would like to take part in this task”.

Like Söder and Laschet before, however, Merz also warned that a renewed government majority in the Union was not a foregone conclusion. Coalition partners could not count on either the Greens or the SPD. "The FDP has no reason for declarations of love in our favor, it has been treated too badly for that," added Merz: "This will be a very demanding election campaign."

