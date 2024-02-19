Bad De Luca and the insults to the prime minister, who however should have shown greater sensitivity. The South is absent from the government's priorities

Bad DeLuca they insults to the prime minister, who however should have shown greater sensitivity, ordering a member of his plethoric government and/or his family, to receive the governor from the Campania and the mayors, who fell into Rome. The outrage was excessive anti-sheriff of Salerno, one of the few politicians who has consensus, even if at times it seems like the real…Crozza. The South awaits facts and new faces.

Contrast to “cacique” (D'Alema dixit) from Salerno a former DC, as Thick, in politics since he lost his father, a notable of the “White Whale” (Pansa dixit), cannot be considered a convincing decision by the Noonwhich is felt, not wrongly, excluded and marginalized by the capataz of the institutions.