Musk alarmed by Putin’s words about NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict in Ukraine

American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words about the West’s direct participation in the conflict in Ukraine. Musk wrote about this on the social network X.

Musk responded to a video clip of Putin’s interview posted by social media user X, in which he said NATO countries were discussing the possibility of participating in the conflict in Ukraine. The user wrote in the post that US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris would “start World War III” this weekend and authorize attacks deep into Russian territory.

I have a bad feeling about this. Elon Musk billionaire

The user added that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will announce that Washington has “given Ukraine the go-ahead” to strike Russian territory using Western-made missiles.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Ukrainian authorities the possibility of using long-range missiles to strike Russian territory during a visit to Kyiv. “As I said at the beginning, I’m going to continue this discussion in Washington to report to the president what I’ve heard,” Blinken promised.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy attend a trilateral meeting on September 11, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine.. Photo: Leon Neal / Pool / Reuters

The President warned NATO about the consequences of strikes on Russian territory

Putin said allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to strike deep into Russia with Western long-range weapons would mean directly involving NATO in the crisis, a decision he said could change “the entire nature of the conflict.”

If the West allows Kyiv to strike with its weapons, then this will indicate the direct and immediate participation of NATO, the US, and European countries in the military actions. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The Russian leader added that Moscow “will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created for the country.”

NATO should not ignore Putin’s words on Ukraine, said Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov. He called the Russian leader’s statement a very serious warning. “A delicate but strict warning that is not recommended to be ignored,” the diplomat noted.

The US allowed Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russia under one condition

The British newspaper The Times, citing sources, wrote that US President Joe Biden may allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with long-range weapons. However, the equipment must be French or British, not American.

According to journalists, Washington will not allow Kyiv to use its own ATACMS ballistic missiles, since the American authorities “hope to prevent further escalation of the conflict.”

American political scientist Gilbert Doctorow suggested that the United States wants to allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russia because the country is demonstrating success in the combat zone. “The initial position of the United States and the reason for its change are related to the successes of the Russians on the front line in Donbass over the past few weeks,” he noted.

But Washington’s decision could entail serious risks, warned retired US military officer Daniel Davis, who said the country was “literally playing with fire” by taking such steps.