Zemfira sang about an evil man, Alice Cooper called himself a scum of society, and Dave Grohl took up medicine. All the main novelties of the week came from the pen of rockers. Or, rather, from under your fingers? Izvestia plunged into a guitar feast and chose the best.

Clip of the week

Zemfira “Angry Man”

A few days before the release of Renata Litvinova’s film “The North Wind”, a fragment from it with Zemfira’s track “Angry Man” appeared on the Web. For more than two minutes, we see Renata herself, who rushes behind the wheel of a retro car during a snowstorm and nervously smokes, immersed in some difficult reflections. The camera does not leave the face of the “goddess” of Russian cinema, and although nothing special happens in the frame, it is a pleasure to follow this acting work.

Minimalism is here not only in the visual solution, but also in the song. The text consists of only three phrases – “I am an evil person, an evil person / I am your person, your person / Look, snow is falling on me,” while the melody consists of three notes. Zemfira repeats them like a mantra, against the background of a pulsating beat that turns into a tense guitar riff.

Intriguing? Certainly. It is not easy to understand the message of the statement out of context, but this is probably the purpose of the video: to induce the audience to come to the film in order to figure out where the heroine Litvinova is going and who is “your evil person”. At the same time, this clip fuels the expectations of Zemfira’s future album, which, according to Renata, is already ready and is a genius. Although specifically “Evil Man” will not enter it. The more interesting!

Single of the week

Alice cooper Social debris

If in Russia rock connoisseurs will wait for Zemfira’s album, in the West the hopes of fans of this style are connected with Alice Cooper: on February 26, his longplay Detroit Stories will be released – the first in four years. Cooper is already 73, but judging by the single Social Debris, the shock rocker has not grown kinder and softened with age. His new work is another challenge to society, and not only in terms of aesthetics – before us, of course, hard rock with Alice’s grumpy voice – but also in the text. “Look at me, I’m a scum of society!” – the veteran mockingly declares, even though in his free time from the stage he lives the life of a wealthy bourgeois.

In the clip, the singing Cooper is projected onto the walls and roofs of ruined houses. The image of the city, as if it was subjected to a nuclear bombardment or died out due to a disaster, is intended, apparently, to symbolize the decline of Detroit, whose name has become a household name in recent years – it has suffered more than others due to the decline of American industry. Well, rockers have always reacted sharply to social problems. So here, too, the great and terrible Alice is true to himself.

Album of the week

Foo fighters Medicine at midnight

Foo Fighters have finally released the highly anticipated Medicine at Midnight LP. And even if it is only slightly longer than the mini-album – 37 minutes, in terms of the variety and richness of its expression, this work deserves to be on a par with the previous nine discs.

Most of the nine new songs are energetic post-grunge with intense guitar sounds and aggressive vocals. An exception is the penultimate track Chasing Birds, a mid-tempo ballad, the only truly lyrical composition on Medicine at Midnight. It is beautifully produced, pleases the ear, but one thing is sorely lacking: a bright melody. But the surrounding Holding Poison and Love Dies Young may well claim the status of hits and will surely take a worthy place on the set list of the concert tour when it is possible.

The first single from this album was the evil and rather strange for Foo Fighters song Shame Shame, hinting at the pre-election collisions in the USA (Dave Grohl and his comrades are active supporters of Joe Biden). In general, the disc turned out to be much more optimistic. And obviously not because of politics. It’s just that musicians understand: the darker the times, the more life-affirming art people need. And Medicine at Midnight is a reflection of this idea.

Broadcast of the week

United we stream

DJs are among the most affected by the pandemic. Unlike traditional composers and songwriters, they live mainly on regular performances in clubs and hardly earn money from streaming or advertising (we don’t count top stars, of course). Having lost their jobs, the German masters of the console and vinyl decided to remind of themselves and prepared a series of online performances as part of the United We Stream program. It looks very surreal and a little scary.

In the Berlin concert space Aufbau Haus, they DJ against the background of abstract video screensavers and without a single live viewer. The program participants are Spencer Parker (house, techno, disco), Bufiman (house), Budino (psychedelic disco-trance) and Keith Miller (IDM, dub, drum and bass). Everyone has a quality set for an hour. And, perhaps, this is a great option for home parties, thanks to the video sequence, it helps to create the effect of presence. A breath, albeit a virtual one, of that carefree drive of nightlife, which we, apparently, will be deprived of for a long time.