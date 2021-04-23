A few weeks ago, education entered the media and political agenda of our country, but not with the force of deep debate but as one more dispute between factions. Today, as unfortunately happens with all issues, we find ourselves making education a partisan struggle that prevents dialogue and creative responses to the crisis.

What we are living with crossed judicial opinions, high-sounding attacks and confusion of parents and, above all, of boys and girls, is a true nonsense, irresponsibility, a lack of respect and collective consideration.

We should be ashamed as adults. We don’t need mindless bidding. We need a strong social agreement in the best way to educate. The dilemma is not “open or close”; what needs to be discussed (and resolved) is how to keep schools active and how to ensure equitable opportunities and outcomes, and not just in the short term.

The effects of a global pandemic in a battered country like ours, which comes from decades of crisis after crisis, only exacerbate pre-existing deficiencies and inequalities. At the same time, it exposes the tremendous failures of public policy management of years and years.

In this context, the data from the Argentine Social Debt Observatory on growing poverty make us shudder. We cannot face this crisis and change our country’s chronic downward trend with the same old practices. The time for the tricks of the old politics is over.

Various investigations foresee a Covid-19 inheritance of at least a decade that will be marked by the increase in inequality, the economic crisis and the deterioration of mental health. Major sociocultural changes will be necessary to deal with the long-term consequences. If leaders fail to scale the challenges, the result will be greater social fragmentation and even more extreme levels of inequality.

In this unfortunate setting, we have an obligation to speak seriously about education. The peak of a health and economic crisis might seem like an inopportune time to address the broader education crisis, especially in resource-poor countries, but the long-term costs of the current gap are too great to ignore.

It is the true engine of development of a country. It is the hope that can lead us to reverse this heartbreaking present. For years I have called (and many others, of course) civil society to unite under the demand for education.

We have to get leaders to make it a priority without the spasms of marketing, improvisation, or opportunism. Carrying out actions to improve educational results is urgent. And for that we must agree.

The pandemic showed us the inability of our current education system to cope with the growing learning and mental well-being gap in our very diverse student population. We need to rebuild an educational system that ensures equitable learning, opportunities and results. Competences between countries are and will be increasingly between education systems.

The pandemic has taught us that teachers and students are incredibly resilient but they are not indefatigable, that they have not been immune to the strong mental and emotional burden. It has taught us that technology is wonderful but it can never replace the value of people in safe learning environments where they can talk, play and work face to face.

It showed us that not all content matters and that not everything that matters is found in curricular content. It has taught us that educational models have to be updated to prioritize the human aspects of education instead of the mechanical ones and push education to be flexible to adapt to different contexts and different people, while at the same time moving towards a common purpose. of nation.

It has inevitably shown us the inequalities of opportunities that condemn the most vulnerable. He reminded us of the essential value of teachers.

The pandemic also reminded us how inseparable school and society are, to highlight their essential role. We must enhance this recognition to bring education back to the place it once had in our country: as the best tool for social mobility, to fulfill dreams, to be freer.

We face an exceptional opportunity to reimagine educational systems and design them once and for all for the 21st century, providing our boys and girls with flexible tools and socio-emotional support to enhance their development.

We cannot allow girls, boys and adolescents to continue to carry the heaviest burden of this pandemic. We have to give them the possibility of a present in which to fully develop all their capacities and a future in which they can carry out their dreams.

This is not the time for empty confrontations. Who knows if we should not be the adults who should go back to school to learn again about sociability, empathy, cooperation.

Without a basic agreement, it will be very difficult to achieve a path of sustained development that ensures the common welfare. And for that we have to regain the ability to debate. We must be able to dialogue with those who have different views, without disqualification, without thinking that on one side are the good guys and on the other the bad guys, that on one side are saving ideas and on the other simply death.

Let us be sure that we are going to find much more consensus than we imagine.

Facundo Manes is Doctor of Science, Cambridge University. Neurologist and neuroscientist, Founder of Ineco and the Institute of Neurosciences of the Favaloro Foundation. CONICET researcher