No one with basic common sense opposes a reform of the Power of attorney.

Starting with the judges, magistrates and ministersthe most experienced in the subject agree that the justice that is taught in Mexico It has nothing to do with “prompt and expeditious”.

What is worrying and questioned is the presidential initiative because it is very far from solving the problems of injustice and only refers, insufficiently and poorly, to its impartation, forgetting its procurement.

So simple and demagogic is that part of the Injurious and fallacious diagnosis that him Power of attorney (especially the Federal) “is rotten by corruption” and offers as a panacea the “popular election” of judgeson the naive assumption that “the people are wise and never wrong.”

“Let’s not even talk about the Judicial Council,” he said yesterday.

“That is a vase, it is just for decoration,” he slandered, and slipped:

“And what is happening with the judges“They have a lot of power, but too much of it. There is no control. Speaking of counterweights, they have no counterweights…”

Lie:

From 2018 to 2023, with the reform that promoted the former minister Arturo Zaldivar in 2020 but improved In the management of Norma Lucia Pineapplehe Council of the Federal Judicature has applied 9,284 measures between requirements, requests, preventive indications, observations and corrective recommendations and attended to 1,577 complaints and reports (through its Office of the Inspector), as reported in San Lázaro by former judge and counselor Lilia Mónica Pérez Benítez on June 27 (and detailed with me last Monday and Tuesday in El asalto… de MILENIO tv).

And the Disciplinary Commission, in the same period, executed 475 dismissals, disqualifications, suspensions, public or private reprimands and warnings, as well as 108 different precautionary measures.

The least objectionable thing about the initiative of AMLO It is the separation of the presidency of the Supreme Court of the Judicial Councilbut it is deplorable the creation of a Disciplinary Court for sanction judges, magistrates and ministers whose faults be “contrary to the public interest“The statement is so subjective and vast that it could encompass the layout of a road as well as the violation of the human rights of a single person.

According to AMLOrecent university graduates will be able to fill the positions of approximately seven thousand current judges (between federal and state):

“And why not young people? Why not give them the opportunity to purify public life?” he asked and argued:

“When they talk about experience, I have my doubts because, the more experience they have, the more tricks and skills they learn. On the other hand, a young man who is coming out with enthusiasm, an idealist of the law with a desire to impart justice, not to be corrupted, is a guarantee.”

Aha: young people “building the future”… like those recruited by the organized crime.

