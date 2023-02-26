Manu Bermúdez was not a prophet in his land. The Athleo walker did not have his day in the absolute Spanish Road Walking Championship this Sunday and finished the test in a discreet tenth place (2: 42.03), far from his aspirations. Iván López from Yecla, the other athlete from the Region with the possibility of winning a medal, did not have his day either and finished seventh (2:38.28). The punishment was not left alone in his discreet times. Neither Bermúdez nor López achieved the minimum for the pre-selection for the World Championship in Budapest, which will be held from August 19 to 27. Nor did they get a place for the European Cup on May 21, in Podebrady (Czech Republic),

The winner in the men’s event was Álvaro Martín from Extremadura, who was crowned Spanish champion of the 35 kilometers, succeeding his training partner and European champion Miguel Ángel López. The man from Llano de Brujas could not compete due to an injury. Martín did not hesitate and came out with the determination to win the title without having the opposition of his rivals. In complete solitude, he was accumulating kilometers always with the objective of achieving the minimum mark for the World Championships in Budapest set by World Athletics in 2: 29.40.

Martín, the winner of the test, needed to lower his personal best (2:29.59) to attend the World Cup and he did it with ease and sufficiency, crossing the finish line as Spanish champion with a time of 2:28.16, the second best Spanish mark. in history, far from the spectacular national record of the walker from Llano de Brujas Miguel Ángel López (2:25.58). The surprise came when a few seconds later Diego García Carrera crossed the finish line, who also escorted Martín to the podium in the last 20 km European Championship. García Carrera, who was debuting in the distance, had suffered at least two unforeseen events that had forced him to stop during his march and closed his participation in Cieza with a time of 2: 29.04, also a minimum for Budapest. The joy tripled with the bronze for Marc Tur, which was confirmed with a time of 2:29.38, also signing the world minimum by just two seconds.

The domain of María Pérez



In the female category, María Pérez from Granada dominated, who in both 2021 and 2022 had been proclaimed champion of Spain in the specialty in the only two national championships held over this distance. This Sunday she faced the test with the aim of testing herself for the big competitions of the year. Always alone and marking very fast partials in the intermediate steps, he won with a time of 2:41.38, two and a half minutes from his record in Spain (2:39.16), which is also the third best mark of all time at the national level. world. In addition, this record achieved in Cieza is the second best world record of the year.

The main joys for the walkers of the Region came in the master category, with the gold in M45 for the athlete of CA Torre Pacheco Fernando Zamora (3:49.34) and with the silver of Daniel López in M40, from UCAM Athleo Cieza (3 :04.42).