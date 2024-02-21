Nightmare day

Day 2 in Qatar to forget for Joan Mirespecially for a flu attack which limited his work on the track throughout the day. The Spaniard from Honda, 19th and a second and a half behind the leader of the classification, Francesco Bagnaia, he still finished ahead of his new teammate Luca Marini, 20th: “I woke up very tired, I didn't feel well – he said – I went out for the first time at 3pm but we had a problem with the motorbike, we stopped and then I vomited. At that moment and we decided to stop. I rested a bit and then tried again, and on the last exit I crashed.”

Yet, despite everything, Mir still noticed something positive: “In general I feel better on the bike, the feeling with the front is much better – he added – probably we have the same problems, but we make faster lap times. It's certainly not great compared to the others, but we've made a step forward. Acceleration has also improved compared to last year, but it is true that at the moment it is our weak point. In this test we improved aerodynamicswe have fewer horses, and they brought another one fairing with more downforce and that's positive, a good thing, but the shame was that I couldn't control everything again and be at the same pace as the guys, make a good time and arrive at the race better prepared. It will be a difficult first round and we know that this track is difficult for our bike, but we will do our best.”

More data

While Mir was not in top physical condition on the second day, either Marini it wasn't on Day 1, but the work on Day 2 allowed Honda to test new elements while waiting for the first weekend of the season, also scheduled for Qatar.

“This test allowed us to understand many things and we were able to try everything that was on the list for us and for HRC – he added – we made a big change on the bike which lost us some time in the first hour. Even so, we managed to obtain a lot of data and can prepare well for the GP. Every day I managed to improve my feeling with the bike, but we still have to work a little to improve our lap performance.”