June 2020: The German electronic payment company Wirecard goes bankrupt after a €1.9 billion hole in its accounts is discovered, a fraud that went undetected by financial regulators until the final collapse. 2022, Netflix includes in its programming the German series Bad businessthe story of one of the biggest scams in the country since the Second World War, conceived and carried out by Felix Armand, a young and ambitious programmer of Austrian origin, brain of the CableCrash techno-company who reaches the top of the startup.

Fact and fiction with the common denominator of fraud considered one of the fine arts of rogue capitalism, the same one that considers that human beings should be measured by what they have and not by what they are. With an advantage for fiction: the extremely free description of the protagonists and secondary characters, with the addition of certain doses of humor: manipulative executives, caricatured mafia money laundering, shady economic journalists, inept supervisors, ghost companies, a whole sample of a business world in which the inescapable condition is to have no scruples and in which the motto “anything goes to achieve the objective” rules.

The foreseeable and unfortunate social consequences are taken for granted: they are collateral damage. An effective German series before which it is inevitable to remember the case of the preferred Caja Madrid and Bankia, the stamps of Afinsa and Fórum Filatélico, the enlightened Ruiz Mateos, Fidecaya, Gescartera…, to name just a few of the great scams homelands and without entering into those other great political-financial frauds, the Gürtel, Púnica and other ilk, faithful followers that the important thing is victory at any price.

