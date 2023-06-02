It was in October 2022 when, after a controversial purchase negotiation, the magnate Elon Musk bought the Twitter social network for more than 40 billion dollars. However, it seems that it did not turn out to be a good deal for the owner of Tesla Motors, since it is stated that, less than a year after the operation, the virtual platform is worth such only 33% of the price for which it was purchased.

It was at the beginning of last year when Elon Musk made public his intentions to buy the social network Twitter, accusing the high censorship of the virtual platform of the little blue bird.

Thus, with the promise of making Twitter a free space for public debate, Musk ended up being the owner of the microblogging social network at the end of 2022, after which a stage of different changes began in every way.

In addition to laying off thousands of employees who worked at the parent company of Twitter, Elon Musk has implemented a series of functions and regulations that have not been fully liked by users, to the point that many have sought other alternatives.

Now, according to what was revealed by Bloombergone of the main investors of the platform has assured that, to this day, the social network of the little blue bird is only worth 33% of the more than 40 billion dollars that the owner of SpaceX paid for it.

“Twitter is now worth only a third of what Elon Musk paid for the social networking platform, according to Fidelity, which recently reduced the value of its shareholding in the company,” detailed the aforementioned media.

At this point, it will be necessary to remember that recently the same billionaire recognized that the virtual platform company had reduced its price by 50%, until very recently. However, it seems that its value has gone increasingly into a tailspin.

“Fidelity first reduced the value of its Twitter stake in November, to 44% of the purchase price. This was followed by further sales in December and February,” says Bloomberg.