Bad Bunny received his first Grammy on the night of this Sunday, March 14 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles during the 63rd edition of the awards. The ‘Bad Rabbit’ became the winner of the category Best Latin or Urban Pop Album for his album YHLQMDLG (I do what I want), which was released on February 29, 2020.

Upon hearing his name, the Puerto Rican trap singer was very enthusiastic and took the stage at the 2021 Grammy Awards to receive his first award from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States. In addition, he delivered an emotional message of gratitude to all those who, in one way or another, have contributed to the spread of his music worldwide.

“I am very happy, very proud. I want to thank all the people in the world who listen to my music and support my career, my ideas. It is very special to be able to achieve dreams simply by doing what I love, to be given an award for doing what I love. It’s like ‘ok give me’. Ha ha ha ”, said the ‘Bad bunny’ before those present.

Bad Bunny’s show at the 2021 Grammys

In the last edition of the Grammy Awards, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez performed together to perform the popular song “Dákiti”. Both got the audience and viewers dancing with their great energy and charisma at the event that honors the best in the music industry.

