bad bunny will sing at the National Stadium on November 13 and 14. The Puerto Rican artist, interpreter of hits such as “Yonaguni” and “Sorry bb”, caused a stir with his two concerts in a row in the capital, a fact that had not happened for more than a decade.

In 2007 and 2009, two groups managed to sell out with two continuous dates in the colossus José Díaz. Find out in this notes who they were.

soda Stereo

December 8 and 9, 2007 were the last two concerts of soda Stereo, with Gustavo Cerati, in our country as part of the tour You will see me return.

Initially, the group had planned to have a show in the capital. However, the demand was so great that on the first day of ticket sales they announced another one for the next day.

The two evenings at the National Stadium brought together a total of approximately 100,000 people. A large mobilization of 2,400 police officers and hundreds of volunteer firefighters was deployed.

Hermanos Jonas

2009 was remembered for many fans of the Hermanos JonasWell, that year the British youth band performed two concerts on May 18 and 19 at the National Stadium in Lima. With their presentations in the capital, they began their World Tour 2009, the sixth of their tour around the world.

The journey began in South America, with shows in our country, Chile, Argentina and Brazil. A young Demi Lovato was present. It was a success for the region.

Fans of the trio of artists made long queues to buy tickets that sold out in a matter of hours. There were no virtual queues back then, so many people camped out for tickets.

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas raved about the more than 30,000 souls who attended both concerts. Mostly children and adolescents. With “Get back” the playlist started in the colossus José Díaz.