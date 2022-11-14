fans of bad bunny They have been more than excited in the last few hours because the artist offered his first concert in our country last Sunday, November 13, at the National Stadium. Like many fans of the Puerto Rican singer, some celebrities were present at this massive event.

Although several figures from the show had certain problems when entering the venue, others did not experience shocks and even got up early in order to have a good location to see the ‘Bad Rabbit’. Here we tell you which personalities attended this show.

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda

They didn’t miss the show! As expected, Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda thoroughly enjoyed the Puerto Rican singer’s show. In her Instagram stories, the participant of “El gran show” shared the best moments that she lived in this concert.

Jesus Alzamora and Maria Paz Gonzales Vigil

Through his social networks, the actor Jesús Alzamora shared images of what was the Bad Bunny concert, which he attended accompanied by his wife María Paz Gonzáles Vigil.

Ethel Pozo and Julian Alexander

Against all odds, Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander managed to enter the Bad Bunny concert, as hours before Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter revealed that her tickets had been cloned. Finally, the couple was able to access the show and enjoy the best of “Bad Rabbit”.

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuna

Like her partner in “America Today”, Brunella Horna also had problems with her ticket to Bad Bunny’s show. However, although they did not explain how they solved the problem, she and her boyfriend Richard Acuña were able to enter the event.

Jefferson Farfan

The ‘Foquita’ Farfán He was also present at the Bad Bunny concert with his son Adriano. In his social networks, the soccer player shared some images of the show.