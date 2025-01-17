Through the Coquí Projectnamed after a group of amphibians known locally as coquíes, for years, specialists on the island have taken on the task of educating and informing about local amphibians, such as the concho toad, the pitito coquí, palmate coquí, coquí melodious, hammer, guajón or duende, among others.

Puerto Rico has already lost three species of amphibians and has several threatened or endangered species. Although amphibians are legally protected and are part of the Taíno culture, the reality is that they could be lost. For this reason, the euphoria over the conservation of Puerto Rican toads is thanks, who would have thought, to Benito Martínez Ocasio, the Bad Rabbit.

Concho ToadSaribeth Ríos / Getty Images

Amphibians, the true ancestors

To date, there are 8,011 species of amphibians known in the world, many more than mammals. Most are in delicate situations and are on the IUCN Red List. According to the publication, four out of ten species are threatened and could disappear in the near future.

“Amphibians are the oldest group of terrestrial vertebrates. They were the colonizers of Earth. Life was born in the oceans, there the first evolution of vertebrates took place and, when they came to the earth’s surface, the first to do so were the amphibians. They have been on our planet for around 400 million years, they even survived the dinosaurs. In comparison, human beings—the Homo sapiens— They are between 150 and 250 thousand years old,” says Leticia Ochoa, professor at the Faculty of Sciences, UNAM.

The loss of vegetation cover, the pollution of rivers and lakes, the lack of water currents such as streams, streams and springs are its main threats. “There are particular threats for each living being because there are tolerant species, but amphibians depend on water: either you adapt or you move or you become extinct,” commented the herpetologist.

The importance of amphibians

According to the publication of NatureSince the last assessment, around 200 species of amphibians have been declared extinct worldwide. Disease and habitat loss were responsible for 91% of the declines in conservation status between 1980 and 2004.

Amphibians are essential in the functioning of ecosystems. They are predators of other species such as flies, mosquitoes, some insects and other pests; They are also prey and food for other animals. They are also transmitters of nutrients, matter and energy, from aquatic to terrestrial environments. With its absence, the flows of elements, such as carbon and sodium, would change. As if that were not enough, they are involved in several food chains and control insect pests that could cause malaria, dengue and yellow fever, among other diseases.

In Mexico, 60% of the herpetofauna is endemic. There are around 360 species of amphibians known. This places us in fifth place in the world among the nations with the greatest diversity in this type of species; However, more than 50% of species are at risk or in a critical state of extinction due to water pollution, rising temperatures, and the introduction of invasive species such as tilapia and carp.

One of the most famous amphibians is the axolotl (Ambystoma mexicanum), an icon of the lake system of the Valley of Mexico and pre-Hispanic culture, which could disappear this year from the channels of Xochimilco, according to a study by the Autonomous University of Mexico ( UNAM).