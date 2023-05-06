Puerto Rican urban artist Bad Bunny assured this Friday that tomorrow, Saturday, he will dethrone the wrestler of Puerto Rican descent Damian Priest in his confrontation on the “Backlash” billboard, organized by WWE in San Juan.

(You may be interested: Lionel Messi breaks his silence due to a scandal in Paris Saint Germain)

Bad Bunny’s Challenge

“Tomorrow I’m going to break your face. You are unhappy and a pig”Said Bad Bunny at a press conference in San Juan, which led Priest to push the urban interpreter, who responded by slapping him.

“Backlash” will be WWE’s first “premium” live event to take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico since January 2005. Bad Bunny recalled that he couldn’t go to that last event because he was very young, but now he will have the chance to fight.

“First, I want to thank those who are here. I appreciate them very much. Lots of love and love, so that these people know that Puerto Rican fans are the best in the world,” said the singer, who attended the event wearing a T-shirt full of Puerto Rican flags.

The nearly 300 wrestling fans who attended the press conference began chanting “Benito, Benito, Benito”, Bad Bunny’s first name, who was greeted with a hug by the legendary American wrestler and director of content for the WWE Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“Thanks to those people from WWE and HHH for coming to Puerto Rico. This is an event that has been done with a lot of love since WWE approached me to collaborate again. I told them I was 100 percent willing, but with only one condition: that the event was here in Puerto Rico,” said Bad Bunny, drawing applause from the public.

WWE will organize the “Smackdown” event this Friday, the first time the company has televised it from the island, while on Saturday it will hold the “Backlash” card, in which Bad Bunny will face Priest. “Not only am I going to be a fan in the ring, but I’m also going to break the face of Damian Priest’s bastard, just so he knows,” said Bad Bunny.

“I don’t know if anyone has told you, but if you need to tell me something, tell me to my face like I’m doing with you,” Priest responded to the singer’s expressions. “This is not only about winning a WWE fight, but I am going to embarrass you here in San Juan. Tomorrow you will receive your punishment,” Priest assured, to which Bad Bunny replied, telling him that he respects his opponent “as fighter, but as a person, you are a lambebicho”.

Other matches that will take place on Saturday will be those of Cody Rhodes against Brock Lesnar, while the Australian Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio will face Zelina Vega and Rey Mysterio for the women’s title of “Smackdown”.

EFE

More sports news