The choice of the band Tourista as the opening act for Bad Bunny’s concerts has had different reactions, which have occurred mainly because some users remembered the moment when the members of the group expressed their rejection of the urban genre.

It turns out that the members of the rock and indie pop group They talked a few years ago about reggaeton and its artists of the moment, but their statements were not the best, to the point that one of the musicians denied any possible involvement with the “Bad Rabbit”. He knows what was said.

What did the members of the band Tourista say about reggaeton?

The members of the Tourista group were invited by Carlos Orozco to the digital program “Moloko Podcast”, in which they held a conversation on various topics such as the future of the group and the commercial preferences that each one has.

In part of the interview, one of the singers expressed his rejection of the urban genre, indicating that one of Bad Bunny’s songs is not to his liking at all.

“I can’t stand urban music, I hate it, I can’t even listen to reggae. I think there is music for all spaces, but (‘Callaíta’) is not a song that I would listen to”, mentioned one of the three members.

The members of the band Tourista referred to Bad Bunny and reggaeton in an interview 3 years ago. Photo: Facebook capture

What did the members of the band Tourista think about Bad Bunny?

The talk of more than an hour between the guests and the conductors also had time to consult about the collaborations that the band would have with other artists.

Curiously, the guitarist and vocalist Rui Pereira clarified that he can’t imagine working together with ‘Bad Rabbit’, for whom they will now be the opening act on two dates.

“I respect him a lot and everything, but I can’t imagine having a production with him (Bad Bunny), or how we could make a proposal between us, I see it as almost impossible. There are other very great urban artists with whom we could do something”, declared Pereira.

Bad Bunny returns to Peru to offer 2 concerts in a row. Photo: Instagram capture

What role of each of the members of the Tourista group?

Rui Pereira stressed that each of the members of Tourista has a fundamental job. “Each one, beyond being a musician, has a management role.”

“Genko is in charge of the administrative and legal part; Sandro is in charge of the public relations part, relations with bands, with staff, with suppliers; and I am in charge of relating to artists who are strategic allies, collaborations or also seeing the networking part with the community manager, ”he told La República.