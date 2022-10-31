New problems are looming for the development of Colombian soccer, due to the scheduled presentations of the artist bad bunny in the cities of Medellín and Bogotá, which will cause problems for some teams during the semi-final home runs.

The Puerto Rican singer, known for hits like ‘Yonaguni’, ‘Dákiti’, ‘Solo de mí’ and ‘YHLQMDLG’, will be in Colombia during his tour in the second half of the year, and there is great expectation among his fans, who sold out the ticket office since its launch.

The artist will perform in Medellín, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, on November 18 and 19. And in Bogotá, on November 20, at the El Campin stadium.



The problem for Dimayor is that on those dates, known months in advance, there is Colombian soccer programming.

Looking for a stadium?

After the classification of Santa Fe and Millionaires, calendar problems are looming in Bogotá. The same happens with the Powerful, in Medellín.

The assembly of the stage for the ‘show’, which necessarily requires a few days for its installation and disassembly, would force the clubs to look for an alternate place.

On those dates, day 5 of the home runs will be played. Millionaires and Junior play in Bogotá. In Medellin, the Powerful faces America.

The problem may be greater depending on those previous times, and later. For example, although on November 16 and 17 the teams from the capital will be visitors, after the ‘show’ the classic will come, on November 23 or 24. The teams are concerned about the state of the field, and that added to the rain.

In Medellín, the team plays two home games in a row, first against Águilas and then against América. It is said that the option would be the stadiums of Envigado, Rionegro or Pereira, with the natural consequences of capacity and sale of subscriptions.

It is expected that this week Dimayor take a decision. The option of modifying the calendar is being studied, which would force the end of the championship to run.

