bad bunny woke up his fans this May 6 with the release of “a summer without you”, the most recent album by the Puerto Rican, in which he explores different rhythms, genres and urban styles that celebrate his roots in the music industry. However, one more detail that caught the attention of his listeners was his girlfriend Gabriela I sing in “The blackout”.

One of his most representative songs is “El apagón”, a party anthem in which the rag picker recalls his native Puerto Rico through the lyrics. To the surprise of many, he collaborates on the single with his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri.

Bad Bunny worked hard on “A summer without you.” Photo: Bad Bunny/Instagram/Dissemination

YOU CAN SEE: Young man disguises himself as Bad Bunny and causes a ruckus in a shopping center

This Bad Bunny said about “The Blackout”

The Puerto Rican reggaeton singer spoke with The New York Times about this recent release. When referring to “The blackout”pointed out that he had already planned to sing it with his girlfriend since he wrote the lyrics.

“This is a theme of mine, of my heart,” said the urban artist. “I didn’t want to look for a famous artist. I wanted someone to sing it for love, because it is a sincere message, “added the Caribbean.

Bad Bunny shone next to his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri on the red carpet of the Latin Billboard 2021. Photo: Twitter

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny and the song that makes visible the case of Andrea Ruiz, victim of femicide in Puerto Rico

The verses of Gabriela Berlingeri in “El apagón”

In “A summer without you”, Bad Bunny explores new sounds and “El apagón” is no exception. At the end of the song, the voice of his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, is heard. This is what she says:

I don’t want to leave here

I do not want to go from here

Let them go, let them go

Let them go, let them go

What belongs to me they keep

let them go

This is my beach, this is my sun

This is my land, this is me

This is my beach, this is my sun

This is my land, this is me

Setlist of “A summer without you”:

side a

“Moscow Mule”

“After the beach”

“I behave pretty” (with Chencho Corleone)

“Titi asked me”

“A while”

“I am not jealous”

“Tarot” (with Jhay Cortez)

“refrigerator”

“The Current” (with Tony Dize)

“Effect”

“Party” (with Rauw Alejandro).

B side

“Downpour”

“Teach me to dance”

“Pretty eyes” (with Bomba Estéreo)

“Two thousand 16″

“The blackout”

“Another sunset” (with The Marías)

“A coconut”

“Andrea” (with Buscabulla)

“I went on vacations”

“A summer without you”

“August”

“Callaita”.