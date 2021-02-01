On January 31, Bad Bunny fulfilled his goal of performing at the WWE ThunderDome. The Puerto Rican singer came on stage to perform “Booker T”, a theme named after the retired professional player, a six-time pastweight world champion.

“Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true. I have been a lifelong WWE fan and am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world, ”the artist stated in a press release.

The presentation of Bad Bunny in the thirty-fourth version of Royal Rumble 2021 It became a worldwide trend on Twitter, after the singer appeared accompanied on stage by the former wrestler and American legend of WWE, who sang the last part of the single.

On the other hand, Neil Lawi, senior vice president of WWE Music Group, He was enthusiastic about the presentation of Bad Bunny.

“We are very excited to provide a global platform for his first live performance of ‘Booker T’ as we prepare to present WrestleMania,” he said in reference to the WWE event that will take place on March 28.

“Booker T” is part of his third studio album, The Last World Tour, and is his third collaboration with professional wrestlers. Previously, he had the champion Ric flair in the video clip of “Chambea”And ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin in“Who are you”.

