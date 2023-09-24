Bad Bunnythe renowned reggaeton singer, continues to be one of the most notable artists of recent times.

Recently the artist of Puerto Rican origin has decided to use a new way to interact with his followers and share his next musical creationwho until now keeps his name a secret.

The interpreter of ‘Effect‘has once again demonstrated his cunning by taking advantage of the social networks in his favor, and now, he has taken his connection with fans one step further thanks to the new WhatsApp feature that allows the group creation to send messages, videos and photos.

Last Wednesday, September 20, Bad Bunny used this new communication channel to announce that it plans to launch a new song before the end of 2023.

“I don’t know if this will make you happy or what… but I’m going to release one more song this year,” the singer shared from the WhatsApp platform.

This statement unleashed a wave of enthusiasm among his followers, who expressed their excitement on various platforms, including the popular social network X, where they demonstrated their eagerness to hear the artist’s new work.

Bad Bunny’s commitment to his followers was evident when, through a videoshared a brief fragment of his next song in a clip of just 17 seconds, where the words are heard: “Baby, I know that when I try you I’m going to fall in love.”

Such advancement generated immediate interest and support from his followers, accumulating more than 360 thousand likes in less than an hour from its publication.

Just an hour after sharing the preview, Bad Bunny revealed that the topic will be released on September 25 at 8:00 p.m., during Puerto Rico.

