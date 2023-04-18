Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny with Grupo Frontera, in a promotional image for the single ‘Un x100to’. badbunnypr (RR SS)

Puerto Rican singer Benito Martinez Ocasio, Bad Bunny, has deciphered the path that for a few months has led directly to the charts of fashionable musical successes: the exponential rise of the regional Mexican genre. Led by Grupo Frontera –a group originally from the United States but with a great character of the Mexican genre– has released this Monday A x100toa Mexicanized grupera cumbia, in the pure style of groups like Bronco, Selena or even the rhythms of Los Ángeles Azules.

El Conejo Malo thus captures his participation in the collaborative theme with an intervention of just over a minute of references to heartbreak and melancholy derived from the breakup, a common denominator of the classical repertoire that the Puerto Rican, which he shares along with the most partying reggaeton. Sample of that melancholic trend was reflected in the title of his latest album, a summer without you. the chorus of A x100to is a clear summary of the general trend in which the song flows: I have a percent left and I’ll use it just to tell you how sorry I am..

From a musical point of view, Bad Bunny takes a journey from his sculpted style, his comfort zone of samples and the reverberation, even the pure regional style. In his intervention, a change can be seen from the first words, beginning with “a long time ago”, which reminds others of his themes as Pretty eyes; to “rogándote”, which progressively introduces him to the classic rhythm of Grupo Frontera’s Mexicanized cumbia.

The genre of cumbia, originally from Colombia, found Mexico as its essential global speaker during the 50 of the last century, as pointed out by the historian specialized in music from CIESAS, Luis Omar Montoya. “Mexico is the one that sets cultural trends in Latin America, it is the largest consumer market, a cultural powerhouse,” he explains. Grupo Frontera emerged in Texas, in the US, from the Mexican roots of its six musicians: Adelaido payo Solís, Julian Peña, Carlos Frontera, Alberto Acosta, Carlos Zamora and Juan Javier Cantú. The American region has great influence of the genre, with singers like Selena Quintanilla (better known only as Selena), Bobby Pulido or the band Los Palominos.

The collaborative theme follows the guidelines that have led to the name of Grupo Frontera being molded to the charts. The version of the theme not leaving from the Colombian pop group Morat led the group to join the Spotify Top 50 in the country; and baby gimme, along with Fuerza Regida, helped them maintain their success in the country. At the time of the publication of this note, the Mexican group has five songs on the Mexican hit list, four of them collaborative: come back (ranked 14), baby gimme (fifteen), Say yes (28), not leaving (33) and Fragile (36).

It is not the first time that Bad Bunny has ventured into the regional Mexican genre. In 2019, and together with Natanael Cano —the precursor of the corrido lying down—, she released the song I am the devil, a song with the torn rhythms of the guitars. The lying corrido arose precisely that same year, with the album by Lying downby Nathanael himself. The subvariante makes use of elements of rap and reggaeton to give a more urban touch to the traditional corrido, allowing him to enter the new musical scene.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country