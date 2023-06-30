The singer-songwriter Bad Bunny reveals that he admires the Mexican singer a lot Featherweight for many things, among them, because it reminds him a lot of how his beginnings in music were.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Bad Bunny He talks about his musical tastes and favorite artists and among them he cannot fail to mention Featherweighta young man from Jalisco who is a total success.

Benito Martinez Ocasio, Bad Bunny, is not envious of Featherweight, as many people have mentioned it and also on social networks. ‘The bad rabbit’ believes that the opposite is true.

Bad Bunny. Instagram photo

Bad Bunny, singer of musical hits like ‘Safaera’, says that he feels very identified with Featherweight:

“I am very happy about what is happening to him in his career. I always identify with kids like that, they come from nowhere, they come from below and at the moment they are in stardom like they always remind me of myself.”

TO Bad Bunnysee Featherweight, it brings you a lot of joyand he says the reason: “It was like I was the same, I was a little boy who came from nowhere and at the moment I was fulfilling a dream.”

Bad Bunny loves the voice of Featherweighthis peculiar style of singing and the themes he addresses in his songs, he assures in the same interview.

“I think that he and the entire regional Mexican movement right now are making a lot of music that feels like the neighborhood, feels like the heart.”

Featherweight. Tik Tok Image

Bad Bunny also accepts that he really likes the Mexican regional, so he agreed to work with Frontier Group on the song ‘Un x100to’ and is waiting for the opportunity to do more collaborations with other Mexican groups, something that is quite attractive to him.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp