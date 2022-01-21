bad bunny He is one of the urban artists who have managed to break stereotypes in recent years. The Puerto Rican has not only conquered his followers through the lyrics of his songs, but has also done so through fashion, which has been reflected in the recent edition of Vogue magazine, where he wore the handbags that will be a trend this 2022. After his success, he dared to tell details of his childhood.

“I was always a very independent child. I liked to dress my own way, do my own things, make my bedroom my own space,” said Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the real name of the interpreter of “Callaíta,” in an interview for Vogue.

He also recalled that as a child when he returned home he carried some detail for his mother. “If I walked through a garden and saw some flowers, I would pick them up to take to my mom. (…) I was a bit of a clown, but I was also a bit shy, and I also considered myself a loving boy.”

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny is moved to tears when receiving a gift from Residente

Singer premieres video clip with The Simpsons

On December 24, on Christmas Eve, Bad Bunny surprised his followers by premiering on his YouTube channel the video clip of his musical theme “I wish you the best, with the characters from the series The Simpsons. The plot of the video recounts the conflict between Homer and Marge, when she calls him out for being more aware of his smartphone and social networks. The singer is then seen emerging from the television to comfort Lisa and Maggie’s dad, after being dumped by his wife.

Bad Bunny appears in the video clip to help Homer. Photo: Bad Bunny/The Simpsons/Instagram

Bad Bunny started 2022 by removing his photos from social media

Bad Bunny’s decision surprised his more than 36.7 million followers on Instagram, since he removed his cover photo on his social networks, but kept the latest stories he shared, where he appears undergoing a facial treatment and trying various hairstyles such as part of your preparations to ring in the New Year. However, portals specializing in urban music speculated on the possibility that it was all a strategy prior to the announcement of a new record production.