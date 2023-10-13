With the style of René, the stark confession in the form of a song that Residente published just before the pandemic. In that tone begins the new album by Bad Bunny, the pop star who has made Spanish surpass English in the number of global listens. The name of the song Nobody knows and for 6.19 minutes the Puerto Rican artist expresses the other side of fame: “Feeling alone with a hundred thousand people in front of you. / Let all the people talk about you without knowing a bug, without knowing you. / And they even wish you death.” It is a song with piano, violins and orchestral arrangements where, more than rapping, Bad Bunny speaks in the ear of whoever wants to listen to him. “I haven’t seen my therapist in a while. / Maybe that’s why I have a cross-eyed mind. / This album is not to be played in a million views. / It’s so that my real fans are happy, even if I don’t feel one hundred percent inside. / It’s so they can cancel me and hate me.”

It’s the song that opens Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow, Bad Bunny’s very long new album, on all platforms from 6 a.m. this Friday. There are 22 songs, one hour and 21 minutes of music produced, among others, by Tainy, MAG and La Paciencia, and with collaborations from Arcángel, Bryant Myers, De La Ghetto and Eladio Carrión.

The fifth album by Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, 29 years old) is a hit on the table, an album far from reggaeton and commercial parameters. In a way it is a return to his origins, to trap, to hip hop; also to experimentation, with electronic sonic frameworks and with dozens of messages here and there, for rivals, ex-partners, and with a lot of vindication of what he understands as authentic: a star enjoying his wealth from his humble origins. He also, of course, incorporates those sexual texts so characteristic of his discography (but this time without twerking) and even a nod to Shakira in the song. The Pits, where he says: “Now men cry, yes, but without stopping billing.”

The singer had already warned that it would be his most personal album: “Now more than ever I feel safer talking about what I think, what I feel and how I live it through my music.” In that sense, it can be understood that in the album folder it is signed as “Bad Bunny / Benito”. The spotlight falls on Benito, the man born 29 years ago in Veja Baja, a small municipality in the north of Puerto Rico, third child (the eldest) of a teacher mother and a truck driver father.

Among so much music there are stellar moments, as Baticano (written with B), where he dedicates 4.16 minutes to denouncing hypocrisy in the name of God and in relation to sex: “No man on earth has the right to judge in the name of Christ… I kiss with Villano, I kiss with Tokischa [las cantantes Villano Antillano y Tokischa] and whoever doesn’t like it is because they don’t chicha…My God, forgive me, because I sinned again… but I did not invent sex or marijuana.” Little reggaeton is heard on the album, just two songs: black dog and A preview.

The entire album release process confirms that Bad Bunny is not into the ways of the old industry. The Puerto Rican stops announcing his releases months in advance and does not dedicate the days before to exhausting interview sessions answering the same questions. They are two actions that most artists continue to practice. But not Bad Bunny. The Latin star informs about the release of his new albums a few days in advance (four, in this case) and uses a closed communication network: lately he does it via WhatsApp with all the followers who want to sign up to his account. And it seems that he is doing well, because he has the industry eating out of his hand: in 2022 he added more views on digital platforms than Taylor Swift or Beyoncé, he starred in the highest-grossing tour in the history of a Latin artist and his album A summer without you crowned urban music as the most listened to genre worldwide. Was something missing? Maybe not, but it happened: her relationship with a Kardashian, the model Kendall Jenner.

Bunny also tends to change his mind with some regularity. That, or he plays the game. In 2022 he said that 2023 would be a year of rest, but no sign of that. In April he became the first Latin singer to headline the high-profile Californian festival of Coachella (and offer a two-hour concert of the apotheosis of Latin) and now he is releasing a new album, the fifth of his career.

The number of themes (22) of Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow since the Puerto Rican is always generous in his work: x 100pre (2018), their debut, contains 15 songs (54 minutes); YHLQMDLG (2020), 20 tracks (65 minutes); The last tour of the world (2020), 16 pieces (47 minutes), and A summer without you (2022), leaves at 23 songs (81 minutes).

All the lyrics of the songs on the new album are once again in Spanish, avoiding the capital language in pop, English, now threatened by the Latin hurricane. “I feel in Spanish, I think in Spanish, I eat in Spanish, I sing in Spanish,” said Bunny, who from the beginning has claimed the identity factor of Latin. He does not consider himself a social agitator, but his actions in that sense are not few. Just remember the theme his previous album, The blackout, a political denunciation of corruption in his country with the common thread of power cuts in many Latin American countries. She was also one of the most active artists in calling for the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Roselló, accused of corruption. Historical is that image of him, Residente and Ricky Martin in the streets of San Juan leading a march against Roselló, who finally resigned.

The album closes with the reggaeton A preview, nothing casual for those who enjoy delving into the details of the Bunny universe, which, by the way, the artist strives to nourish. The song starts with a message from the singer: “Come here, to put on something, to put on a preview of what comes next.” This Advance Located right at the end it seems to be a message that a reggaeton album will arrive in the coming months. First we will have to see if this new album on the contrary surpasses the numbers of the previous ones.

