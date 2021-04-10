This Saturday April 10 will be the great debut of Bad Bunny in the professional wrestling event Wrestlemania, where he will face one of the most representative figures in WWE. The urban music star will join forces with Damian Priest in a showdown against The Miz and John Morrison at 7:00 p.m. m (Peru time).

The Puerto Rican artist had suffered the painting of his car at the hands of The Miz and that is why the faces will be seen in the ‘Vitrina de los Inmortales’. A few hours from the expected meeting, Bad Bunny He shared a message on his social networks about the dream he is about to fulfill.

“Tomorrow will be one of the most important days of my life. Another dream come true Benito at WrestleMania! I still can’t believe it, I have so much to say and tell, that I better give thanks and that’s it, ”the successful Puerto Rican artist wrote on his official Instagram profile.

“It will be a very special day! Tomorrow I risk my life in the ring, but we are not afraid. Let’s go up! You can’t miss it for anything in the world, wish me luck ”, he finished very excited.

Bad Bunny will participate this Saturday, April 10, in the professional wrestling event WrestleMania. Photo: Bad Bunny / Instagram

During his preparation for the fight, Bad Bunny teamed up with Spotify, to make the akeover of Beast Mode Latin, the Latin version of the streaming music platform’s confrontation-themed playlist, which includes some of its own songs.

