The 14th of February, Bad bunny and Rosalía premiered the song “Last night’s night”, with which they caused fury and maddened all their followers by the chemistry that they evidenced in their video.

Since then, this collaboration has managed to exceed 286 million views and has become a hit. After this success, the singer spoke about the experience of working with the Spanish. The Puerto Rican did not hesitate to fill her with compliments and assured that he “loved” working with her.

“That was one of the collaborations that gave me the most life. How we feel. I loved the experience of working on a video with her “ said Bad Bunny in a recent interview with WMag.

A few months ago, the reggaeton and Rosalia they performed live on the show Saturday night Live, just a week after releasing the song. The staging received the approval of his fans and served to consecrate his success.

On the other hand, the popular ‘Bad Rabbit’ broke a record in ticket sales for his next tour The Last World Tour 2022, which will take place in different parts of the United States.

Bad Bunny, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.