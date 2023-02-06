Bad Bunny made it clear that the Latino revolution is far from over in the United States. The Puerto Rican musician had the honor of opening the 65th edition of the Grammy Awards and put Taylor Swift herself dancing in a party full of winds and percussion that made it clear why the musician has released an album sung in Spanish for the first time ( ‘A summer without you’) in the album of the year category. “Lots of love to all of you,” he started at first. “I want to know if the Grammys are ready for the real party,” he shouted before a large part of those present joined the party at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. And it ended with a long live Latin music puñeta.

The battle in the 65th edition of the Grammy Awards was going to be between Beyoncé, with nine nominations for the songs from her album ‘Renaissance’, and rapper Kendrick Lamar, with eight nominations, followed by singers Adele and Brandi Carlile, with seven. each. But before the show began, the first great joy of the night already took place. The Catalan Rosalía won the second Grammy of her career when she received the award for the best Latin or alternative rock album for her daring ‘Motomami’. It is precisely the same distinction that she received in 2020 with ‘El mal querer’. The prize was awarded during the pre-gala in which 78 of the 91 prizes of the edition are delivered. With this statuette, the artist becomes the first soloist to win twice in this category.

At dawn on February 5, the stars of the music platforms will be seen in the flesh on the red carpet of the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. As usual in these long galas, a comedian will be the host, and it is Trevor Noah’s turn, reinforced by special guests such as the American first lady Jill Biden, the actors Billy Crystal and Dwayne Johnson, the actress Viola Davis and the singer Shania Twain.

This year there are a couple of records, which can already be written down. In the history of the awards, Beyoncé ties with her partner, Jay-Z, as the most nominated artist: 88 times, and Bad Bunny becomes the one who releases an album sung in Spanish for the first time (‘A summer without you’ ) in the album of the year category. With a hundred categories, the most sought-after and most popular are those of recording, album, song, new artist and best artist of the year, which are then opened up by genre (pop, dance, rock, jazz, alternative, Latin, theatrical or classical). ). As a novelty, the soundtracks for video games and ‘spoken word’ are included.

The pools for the gala lean towards the consecration of Beyoncé, who with songs like ‘America has a problem’ and the presence of a member of the presidential (and Democratic) family on stage will mark a political position, in a year in which the artistic ranks were hit by the far-right demonstrations of the media rapper Kanye West. However, what will predominate will be the music. Christina Aguilera, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Björk, Norah Jones or Michael Bublé could go to collect the statuette. Heavyweights in the music industry.

While the performances, already confirmed, of nominees such as Bad Bunny (who fights in three categories), Mary J. Blige (six), the seven-time winner Carlile, Lizzo (five), Kim Petras or Harry Styles, in this edition there is also room for old glories. Abba, Ozzy Osbourne, Bonnie Raitt, Elvis Costelo and older groups such as Coldplay, Muse, Arctic Monkeys, Red Hot Chili Peppers or Megadeth coincide with the emerging Maneskin, Petras, Annita or Rufus.

For the Spanish, Rosalía traces a new line of success, by participating in the ‘Best Latin Alternative Album’ and ‘Best Musical Film’ categories, both with ‘Motomami’. In music in Spanish there are also well-known names in the Iberian Peninsula such as the Panamanian Rubén Blades, the Colombian Maluma, the Puerto Rican Farruko and the Madrid-based singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler, one of the Catalan’s competitors.

glory to hip hop



The Grammys also pay tribute to rap and hip hop, “to celebrate its 50 years,” they indicate on their website. A genre with a “rich history” and that has been “a blessing to the world” will be the protagonist through an “electrifying performance” by several of those who forged this street music and protest. On stage there will be twenty artists such as Ice-T, Public Enemy, Nelly, Queen Latifah, RUN DMC, Salt-N-Pepa or Scarface. The organizers explain that the commitment to dedicate a segment to this tribute came from Paramount Global, and it will be presented by LL Cool.

Jazz makes its way this year with bets on the improvised solos of the metals of Melissa Aldana, Ambrose Akinmusire or Wayne Shorter; the voices of Samara Joy, Cécile McLorin Salvant or Manhattan Transfer; the works of Yellowjackets, Peter Erskine or Joshua Redman with Brad Mehldau, and the “long” albums of Ron Carter or John Beasley. Well-known musicians on the jazz scene, regulars at the festivals that run through the Spanish spine.