Mexico. Bad Bunny mentions Rubí and Teresa in one of his new songscharacters from Mexican soap operas starring Bárbara Mori and Angleique Boyer, respectively, and is the sensation among his followers.

In several news portals it is shared that Bad Bunny refers to Rubí and Teresa in Un coco, his most recent promotional theme, and his fans react delighted by the ingenuity of the artist to put them back in fashion.

“Your memory already weighs on me. You dressed up as Rubí and you were Teresa. But I’m a dick** and I’m still interested in it”, It is the part of the song Un coco in which Bad mentions the aforementioned telenovelas, both written by the late Yolanda Vargas Dulché.

Such a note becomes a trend in social networks, since many of their fans did not know Rubí or Teresa, and now it is clear to them who they are thanks to the fact that “The Bad Rabbit” makes them fashionable.

Twitter screenshot photo

A summer without you is Bad Bunny’s new album and he premiered it and launched it worldwide on May 6; it includes Un coco, the aforementioned song in which he mentions the soap opera characters, in addition to said production includes collaborations with artists such as The Marias, Buscabulla and Bomba Estéreo.

The followers of Bad Bunny have been able to love that in Un coco he alludes to Tereas and Rubí, they have even created several memes alluding to them and the song in which he alludes to them.

Read more: Who is Kevin Kaarl, the young man who has conquered millions with his compositions?

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is the real name of Bad Bunny, originally from Almirante Sur, Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, USA, (1994), and at 28 years of age he is one of the greatest exponents of reggaeton today and with more followers in the social media.