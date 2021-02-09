In the recent edition of I am, great battles of this February 8, ‘Salim Vera’ arrived to battle against ‘Bad Bunny’ by the consecrated chair.

The impersonator of the Peruvian rocker performed the song “En esta habitacion”, while the urban artist sang “Mía”, reinforced with the autotune.

As you remember, Tony Succar Y Mauri Stern they argued over the use of this voice modifier in presentations. However, they reached an agreement with the production for the application of this plugin.

“After long coordination with Tony Succar, confirmed, tomorrow there will be autotune in Yo Soy!”, Put the Mexican producer in his Instagram stories.

In that sense, in this show the Bad Bunny impersonator took advantage of the tool to make use of it in his chosen theme. Her performance made Katia Palma, Maricarmen Marín and the rest of the jury dance.

How did ‘Bad Bunny’ win his consecrated position?

In mid-January, the young impersonator arrived on the show to challenge ‘Dyango‘. The urban artist entered the set with the song “Ella perrea sola”, while the balladeer sang “Magic Heart”.

After a long deliberation, the members of the jury decided that the ‘Bad Rabbit’ remains in the consecrated chair.

“I have hesitated, I loved listening to you, I have nothing to tell you, I have enjoyed it,” he said. Katia palma, who was delighted by his presentation.

“I like you, my brother. (With) that wave you conquered me, but acting lacks that in what he (Bad Bunny) highlights, “he added Mauri Stern.

