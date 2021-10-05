On September 23, Bad Bunny established himself before all of Latin America as the most winning artist of the last Latin Billboard ceremony. That night, the popular ‘Bad Rabbit’ won 10 awards, so at the end of his last award he celebrated singing his popular song “Safaera” a cappella.

Now, this song could cause you some annoyance after a corporation filed a copyright lawsuit in California against the Puerto Rican singer. The complaint indicates that the interpreter of “Callaíta” would have taken parts of three other singles to compose the disputed song, for which it demands a payment of $ 150,000 plus coverage of the expenses of the process .

“This is a copyright infringement action arising from the plaintiffs ‘ownership of three copyrighted musical works:’ Besa tu cuerpo ‘,’ Chocha con bicho ‘and’ Sigan bailando ‘(collectively, the’ Playero Works’), and the unauthorized incorporation of the Playero Works defendants into the hit song ‘Safaera’, for which no license or authorization was obtained, ”indicates part of the lawsuit filed.

This featured brief is also directed at artists Tainy, Rand, Jowell, Ñengo Flow, and DJ Orma, as well as other companies. The plaintiff company describes the song as a “five-minute tribute to the musical hits of the 90s, dubbed DJ Playero mixtapes.”

Likewise, the document affirms that in 2020 “Safaera” was withdrawn for a short period of time from Spotify due to a sampling that was not removed from the subject. Now, Bad Bunny and his lawyers will have to face this lawsuit towards one of the most successful songs of his entire career.