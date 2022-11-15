The artist Bad Bunny He came out on the stage of the National Stadium minutes before 10:00 pm after being opened by the Tourist group. On the night of this November 14, the artist performs for the second and last time in our country as part of his tour “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour”. For this reason, the commotion that was generated in public was not a surprise as soon as they saw the silhouette of the ‘Rabbit’ under the reflectors.

This was the entrance of Bad Bunny to the stage

Benito entered the stage wearing striking clothing, a white jacket and pink pants, and the first song he decided to sing for his Peruvian fans was “Me porto bonito.”

The euphoria and hubbub of his fans were heard in style. After that, his cast of dancers went on stage to accompany him throughout his show day at the sports venue.

How was Tourista received at Bad Bunny’s second concert?

Once again, the alternative pop group was greeted with hoots and boos. The public decided to continue punishing the band Tourista for having had unfortunate comments about the music of ‘Rabbit’ in the past despite the fact that they had already retracted it.