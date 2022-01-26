After announcing the Latin American stop of his world tour, the “Bad Rabbit” filled social networks. In your list of scheduled dates, the World’s Hottest Tour includes the National Stadium of Peru for next November 13. In this way, the musical idol of the moment will reverberate the sports venue with songs like “Callaíta”, “Yonaguni”, “He doesn’t know me”, among others.

In the following note, find out from when and at what prices you can buy your tickets so you don’t run out of chants and dance to the rhythm of the songs of bad bunny.

When is the Bad Bunny concert in Peru?

The World’s Hottest Tour , global tour of the musical icon of the moment, is scheduled to arrive in Peru on November 13 .

When do the tickets for the Bad Bunny concert come out?

Tickets to be able to see LIVE the world star of reggaeton bad bunny will go on sale on Friday, January 28 from teleticket .

When does the pre-sale of tickets start?

Pre-sale for Interbank customers , through Teleticket, will start on the 28th and will last until Saturday, January 29 . Said users will have a 15% discount on the purchase of their tickets.

When do general ticket sales start?

Sales to the general public will start on Sunday January 30 .

Where to buy tickets for the Bad Bunny concert in Peru 2022?

In order not to miss out on your ticket and be able to see Bad Bunny in the front row, follow these steps:

Go to the website of teleticket

Choose the image of the Bad Bunny show: World’s Hottest Tour

Select the area for which you will buy the ticket

Make the virtual payment

Confirm the payment and you will receive the ticket in digital format so you don’t stop dancing or singing that night.

Where will Bad Bunny’s concert be in Lima?

The world tour of the interpreter of “Caro” will make a stop at the National Stadium from Peru, also called José Díaz and located in the center of the Lima capital.

The best songs of Bad Bunny

