Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, had no better idea than to give his fans a world tour called World’s hottest tour. With this, the ‘Bad Rabbit’ moved all the people who live and feel each of his songs. After this, the Puerto Rican confirmed that he will play his most notorious hits on November 13 at the National Stadium.

Next, know the prices of the tickets to see bad bunny LIVE and separate the date so you don’t run out of your ticket and without seeing your favorite musical idol.

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny in Lima: these are the prices for the reggaeton idol’s concert

When do the tickets for the Bad Bunny concert come out?

Tickets to be able to see LIVE the world idol of reggaeton bad bunny will go on sale on Friday, January 28 from teleticket.

Price and areas of the Bad Bunny concert. Photo: Teleticket

When does the pre-sale of tickets start?

Pre-sale for Interbank clients, via teleticket, It will start on the 28th and will run until Saturday, January 29. Said users will have a 15% discount on the purchase of their tickets.

When do general ticket sales start?

Sales to the general public It will start on January 30.

The singer Bad Bunny arrives in Peru after 4 years. Photo: EFE.

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny in Argentina: HERE date and place to buy concert tickets

How to buy tickets for the Bad Bunny concert in Peru?

To buy your ticket and see in the front row bad bunny, follow the next steps:

Go to the website of teleticket

Choose the image of the Bad Bunny show: World’s hottest tour

Select the area for which you will buy the ticket

Make the respective virtual payment

At the end, you will receive the ticket in digital format and that’s it.

Cost of tickets in Teleticket

to see bad bunny at National Stadium next November 13, find out below the prices of all areas:

Beach: S/ 680 overall | S/ 578 with Interbank discount

Platinum: S / 467 general | S/ 397 with Interbank discount

VIP: S/ 350 overall | S/ 298 with Interbank discount

West: S/465 overall | S/ 395 with Interbank discount

East: S / 421 general | S/ 358 with Interbank discount

North grandstand: S/ 175 general | S/ 149 with Interbank discount.

Ticket prices according to location. Photo: Teleticket

Where will Bad Bunny’s concert be in Lima?

The musical show of the interpreter of “Caro” will be in the National Stadium of Peru, also called Jose Diaz Y located in the center of the Lima capital.

Peru vs. Bolivia will be played at 9:00 pm at the National Stadium. Photo: Jessica Merino/URPI-LR

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny in Lima: what songs do you need to know, in addition to “Yonaguni”, to attend the concert?

The best songs of Bad Bunny

“Dákiti” ft. Jay Cortez

“Safaera” ft. Jowell & Randy with Ñengo Flow

A total of 36,000 tickets will be put on sale

Cesar Ramos, owner of Masterlive, the production company in charge of bringing Bad Bunny, said that a total of 36,000 tickets for the Puerto Rican concert will go on sale in Peru: “We are going to sell 36,000 tickets and wait to see if we dare to sell out to full capacity. We want to be careful.” The businessman referred in dialogue with Canal N. In that sense, everything will depend on the government’s provisions and how the pandemic progresses.