the concert of bad bunny It is one of the most anticipated in Peru and thousands of fans are already ready to receive the “Bad Rabbit” at the airport. This Thursday, November 10, the production in charge of this event announced that tourist will be in charge of opening the two dates, exciting the fans of the Peruvian band.

Bad Bunny is one of the artists of the urban genre who knew how to grow quickly in the music industry. The diversity of rhythms that his last three albums present demonstrate this, due to the great reception he had over the years. This November 13 and 14, the Puerto Rican will arrive in Lima with the aim of enchanting Peruvians with Tourista.

Tourist present at the Bad Bunny concert

One of the most symbolic bands of Peruvian rock in recent years is Tourista. The group is well received by Peruvians due to the melodious rhythm of their songs and this would be the reason why they were chosen to present Bad Bunny in concert.

“For us it is a great challenge to open up to one of the greatest artists in the world today. We are a band that comes from indie rock and for some time we began to merge the urban, but as Benito Martínez said: ‘We do what we want,’” said one of the members of Tourista.

Finally, he indicated what they expect this November 13 and 14: “Music is one and what it is about is connecting with people and that is what we will do at the National, a special set to heat up the party with surprise guests.

Sandro, Rui and Genko, members of the Tourista musical band. Photo: Tourist

This will be the stage that Bad Bunny and Tourista will share

Through social networks, a series of photographs have been viralized that show how the National Stadium will look with the presence of Bad Bunny. As is known, the “World’s hottest tour” is set with a summer theme and this is what it seeks to represent to fans.

Bad Bunny in Peru: this would be the stage at the Nacional. Photo: Capture/Twitter