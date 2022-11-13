After several months of waiting, fans of bad bunny The hours are already counting to be able to witness the long-awaited concert of the Puerto Rican reggaeton player at the National Stadium. In total there will be two presentations of ‘Bad Rabbit’ in our capital before thousands of fans who sold out tickets in a matter of hours.

For this reason, shortly after both shows start, we will tell you everything you need to know about this show, as well as all the security measures inside and outside the colossus of José Díaz. Likewise, we will tell you from what time you can enter the sports venue and at what time of the night the interpreter of “Safaera” will step on stage.

What is the vehicular diversion plan for the Bad Bunny concert in Peru?

To begin with, the streets surrounding the National Stadium will be closed from 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, until 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15. For this reason, the Municipality of Lima informed on its various social networks about the vehicular diversion plan and the avenues that can be used, as is the case of 28 de Julio and Petit Thouars.

Vehicle diversion plan for Bad Bunny concert. Photo: Municipality of Lima

What time does the Bad Bunny concert start in Lima?

The doors of the National Stadium will be open to the public from 3:00 pm, according to the organization of the concert, after coordination with the Police. Also, Tourista, opening act for Bad Bunny, will go on stage from 8:30 pm Finally, the ‘Bad Rabbit’ will perform before his audience from 10:00 pm

Teleticket confirmed Tourista’s presence at Bad Bunny’s concert. Photo: Teleticket

Zones of the Bad Bunny concert in Lima

Through its social networks, Masterlive reported the income for each of the areas, so you should take this into account before attending the National Stadium.

North area and VIP area: along Avenida 28 de Julio and Vía Expresa

Eastern area: enter through Bausate and Meza avenues

Beach area and eastern area: by the Vía Expresa

Beach area: jirón Madre de Dios

Western area and box area: entrance through the jirón Saco Oliveros

Platinum zone and beach zone: they will enter through the Manuel Corpacho jirón.

Bad Bunny concert areas. Photo: Instagram

Setlist for the Bad Bunny concert in Peru 2022

For both Bad Bunny concerts at the National Stadium, the song list will be as follows:

moscow mule

I behave pretty

A while

Effect

Party Tarot The current Neverita Neither good nor bad / 200 MPH / The Roman / We are fine

I kicked you out

if we were together

if i see your mom

Bichiyal

The Saint

One time

the innocent

Memories

Leave away

I twerk alone

safaera

Titi asked me

DAKITI

I am not jealous

Yonaguni

callaita

two thousand 16

Tell them / Don’t play / Come back / You don’t bring a goat / Chambea

i’m worse

amorphous

a summer without you

A coconut

The song

Teach me to dance

Pretty eyes

The blackout

After the beach

Will there be parking at the National Stadium?

Another of the great doubts of the Bad Bunyy concert attendees was whether there will be parking enabled. This was finally arranged, but the company in charge of these places reported that there will only be a total of 470 places and that their cost will be S/ 45 soles.

Bad Bunny will arrive in Lima to offer two concerts at the National Stadium. Photo: Composition/Bad Bunny/Facebook/Dissemination/Freepik

Who will be the opening act for Bad Bunny’s concert in Lima?

It is no secret to anyone that the choice of Bad Bunny’s opening act generated controversy in the last few hours. The chosen ones were the boys from Tourista, a decision that the reggaeton fans did not like at all. However, the group also reported that Jaze and Nicole Favre will accompany them during their show.

Sandro, Rui and Genko, members of the Tourista musical band. Photo: Tourist

How to nominate my tickets on Teleticket for the Bad Bunny concert?

Given the multiple complaints of fraud that occurred for the Daddy Yankee concert, Teleticket announced that Bad Bunny’s followers must take a series of steps to register their respective tickets.

You must register until this Saturday, November 12 at 11:59 p.m.

You can only make the nomination once.

Enter to teleticket.com.pe/Cliente/MisEtickets with the details of the account with which you purchased your tickets.

Click on the ‘nominate’ button and enter your data, full name and ID (if you have more than one entry, you must nominate each one with the data of the attendees).

Press the ‘accept’ option, and you’re done. You can download your e-ticket with the entered data.

In the case of foreign attendees who wish to nominate their entry, the process in Teleticket is manual and may take a few days. If you have already sent your request, you will have to wait for a response.

Teleticket announced that entries can only be nominated once. Photo: capture/ Teleticket.

Will there be an after party after Bad Bunny’s concert in Peru?

One of the customs adopted by Bad Bunny in this series of concerts are his famous after parties. These parties after his presentations were organized in different cities in the United States and Latin America.

For this reason, the Peruvian followers of the “Bad Rabbit” wondered if this would happen in our capital, however, there is no confirmed information about it. We will have to wait after both shows.