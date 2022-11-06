There will be new rules to see bad bunny. In order to put an end to the scams in the two concerts that the Puerto Rican singer will give at the National Stadium, on November 13 and 14, the company teleticket announced a modality for registering tickets, since each one of them will be linked to the DNI of whoever attends the concert.

Several people still have doubts about how they will be able to enter the sports venue to listen to the hits of ‘Bad Rabbit’ and in this note we explain how you can register your tickets.

How can I register my tickets for the Bad Bunny show?

From this Monday, November 7 at 10:00 am, those attending the two Bad Bunny concerts in Lima must enter the Teleticket platform to enter their complete data.

It is worth mentioning that this registration will be available until Saturday, November 12 at 11:59 pm and you must do it very carefully, because you can only do it once.

with the details of the account with which you purchased your tickets. Enter to teleticket.com.pe/Cliente/MisEtickets with the details of the account with which you purchased your tickets.

Click on the “Nominate” button and enter your data, full name and ID (if you have more than one entry, you must nominate each one with the data of the attendees).

Press the Accept option and that’s it, you can download your E-ticket with the data entered.

Bad Bunny is the artist with the most nominations in the Latin Billboard 2022. Photo: Billboard

What happens if I lose my ID or it was stolen?

Don’t worry, if you don’t have your valid ID on hand to present it at the National Stadium for various reasons such as having suffered a robbery or losing it, you can do the following:

Bring your old ID.

Bring the receipt provided by Reniec when requesting a new document, accompanied by a secondary personal identification document with your photo, name or ID number.

Bring your C-4 certificate.

New rules at Bad Bunny concerts. Photo: diffusion

What if my ID has expired or is damaged?

For these cases there will also be options:

If your DNI has expired, your entry will still be validated.

If your document is damaged, a manual and detailed verification of the data will be carried out.