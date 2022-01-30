bad bunny has caused a furor when he released the promotional video of his tour ‘World’s Hottest Tour’ in Latin America. One of the countries that is included in the tour of the popular ‘Benito’ is Mexico. Yes, the Aztec land was selected for the Puerto Rican artist to perform a concert with all his fans. In a sense, we will tell you the price, when and how to buy your tickets to see the ‘Bad bunny’.

Mexico is preparing to receive the most important artist of the urban genre today. Bad Bunny will sing his best songs on Mexican soil in two presentations . The first will take place on December 3 at the BBVA Stadium, located in Monterrey, Nuevo León. While the second will be held on December 9 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

When to buy tickets to see Bad Bunny in Mexico?

The pre-sale of tickets for the Bad Bunny concert in Mexico will be on February 8 and 9. And on February 10, the general ticket sale will begin. Purchases can be made through the Ticketmaster platform.

Where to buy tickets to see Bad Bunny in Mexico?

To buy tickets for the Bad Bunny concert in Mexico you must enter the Ticketmaster platform from 11:00 a.m. The official page has recommended that people show up early in order to get a ticket.

Where will Bad Bunny perform in Mexico?

Bad Bunny will arrive in Mexico to present his best songs to his audience. The appointment, according to his itinerary, will be on December 9 at the Azteca Stadium, a sports venue that is used by the América club.

What is the price of Bad Bunny tickets in Mexico?

Although the news of Bad Bunny’s arrival in Mexico has generated expectations, neither Ocesa nor Ticketmaster have revealed the official price list, so it is possible that they will be published a few days before the presale.

Recommendations for the purchase of tickets

Ticketmaster shared a series of recommendations for fans to take into account and be prepared before presales begin. Next, we share them with you: