Reggaeton singer Bad Bunny performs his second concert in Lima tonight as part of his “Hottest World Tour” tour and, like yesterday, a large number of people were left unable to enter because they did not get tickets or because the ones they bought They had some problem in the entrance control.

This situation caused that, for a few hours, some young people put together a party with a DJ included outside the National Stadium to sing the most popular songs of the urban artist.

The streets surrounding the colossus of José Díaz have been crowded by fans and fanatics of the “Bad Rabbit” who turned their unease at not entering the concert into a community celebration full of hubbub.

Note in progress…