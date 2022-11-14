bad bunny He surprised all his Peruvian fans by going on stage in the first of his two concerts in Lima, Peru on November 13. The interpreter burst under the spotlights of the National Stadium and the shouts and cheers were immediate. After that, the urban genre musician began to sing fragments of his hit “Me porto bonito”.

Bad Bunny starts his concert! Photo: capture Twitter

How was Bad Bunny’s entrance to the stage?

The schedule was followed to the letter, as announced days ago. It was 10 pm when the urban genre artist took the stage to delight his more than 35,000 fans who were distributed in the six areas of the sports venue.

After singing some fragments of his best known songs, he started the day singing “Moscow mule”. Like a choir, those present at the event sang the theme song and filmed the scene with their cell phones.

What was the reaction of the public to the departure of Tourista?

The Tourista group was in charge of putting together the party prior to the entrance of the singer of “If we were together” at 8:00 pm. However, his presence on stage was not what was expected. Previous days, dozens of Bad Bunny fans noted her rejection with the band because they did not consider her suitable to open for “Bad Rabbit”.

For this reason, as soon as the trio of musicians came on stage, the crowd received them with boos and boos. As a consequence, the band only lasted 30 minutes on stage.