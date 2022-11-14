The income of bad bunny to the stage of the National Stadium caused emotion among those present. Everyone acclaimed the ‘Bad Rabbit’ from noon and the Puerto Rican entered the event singing “Moscow mule”; however, the best would come later.

To the delight of our country, the interpreter of “Calladita” played the song “Contigo, Peru” in the middle of the show, causing nostalgia among those present. Bad Bunny is one of the most representative artists of the urban genre; therefore, thousands of Peruvians could not miss the concert. VIDEO: Instagram.