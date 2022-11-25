Giant balloons of characters such as Pikachu, the Minions and Baby Yoda, music bands and the pop diva Mariah Carey enlivened this Thursday the famous New York Thanksgiving parade, which according to its organizers it was the largest to date.

The event, organized by Macy’s department store, began earlier than usual, at 8:45 in the morning, with a generally familiar audience waiting behind the fences that lined the avenues in the center of the city, closed to traffic and in which He breathed a festive atmosphere.

The parade left the Upper West Side neighborhood, west of Central Park, and headed south through midtown Manhattan, ending at noon in Herald Square, an avenue intersection crowned by the Macy’s building, which decorates its façade every year with a huge figure of a turkey.

New York Thanksgiving Parade.

New York Thanksgiving Parade.

Macy’s chief executive, Jeff Gennette, already warned last night that the event was going to be “bigger than ever”, with some 8,000 participants and the last of them Santa Claus, who greeted the spectators from his float marking the “beginning of the Christmas season,” he told a news conference.

In case there were any doubts that Christmas is just around the corner, the singer Mariah Carey made it clear by singing her anthem “All I want for Christmas is you” to close the event, wearing a red dress and having a sing crowd that would soon be heading home to cook the roast turkey.

In addition to Carey, there was a string of stars that were seen, among them the singer Gloria Estefan or the actor Mario Lopez, while there was a tribute to the reggaeton icon Bad Bunny with a balloon resembling the heart that illustrates his album “A summer without you”, with only one eye and a sad face.

Today’s parade, in its 96th edition, was the second after the coronavirus pandemic, which in 2020 left an unusual scene with the streets of New York practically empty, while last year masks difficult to find today predominated among the crowds.

New York Thanksgiving Parade.

New York Thanksgiving Parade. See also Luis Fernando Muriel, defendant, and would have health problems

On Thanksgiving Day, Americans retire to meet their family and friends, and then a party of consumerism begins in which they go out to take advantage of discounts and promotions in stores from Friday, known as Black Friday, until on Monday, dubbed Cyber ​​Monday.

EFE