Today has been a great party for the fans of Pokemonnot only because we are practically a week away from the premiere of Scarlet Y violet, but because of a great anime event. And it is that finally after so much time, Ash Ketchum he achieved his dream of being a teacher Pokemonsomething that fans are celebrating around the world.

Among the messages of congratulations to this character, it is included that of neither more nor less than Bad Bunny, reggaeton singer who is apparently a fan of the franchise and has been happy with the coach’s triumph. Mentioning that like many, he was waiting to hear that Ash the title of champion will be won after years of waiting.

Here the message:

Congratulations to Ash Ketchum on that big win. We who are from the beginning know how much it cost 🙌🏻 — ☀️🌊❤️ (@sanbenito) November 11, 2022

the anime of Pokemon It has already been in the air for more than 20 years, so this means an important achievement for all those who have followed it since the beginning, and with Bad Bunny It shows that it transcends generations. from what to see Ash as a winner it means the closing of the cycle for many who, although they did not see each new chapter, at least they were aware of the character.

Remember that some chapters of this anime are available in Netflix.

Via: comic book