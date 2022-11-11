madness for bad bunny in Lima. Teleticket put on sale, this November 11, more tickets for the first concert of ‘Bad Rabbit’ at the National Stadium in Lima. Those interested were waiting for the opening of tickets at 5:00 pm, but they were surprised that upon entering they had to wait for a queue of up to 200,000 users.

They were shared on social networks like Facebook and Twitter funny memes for the long list to purchase tickets from Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (singer’s real name). Some who managed to access the purchase platform noted that they had sold out quickly.

Here you can see some ironic reactions left by the massive sale of tickets for Bad Bunny’s concert in the capital of Peru.

Memes of what was the massive sale of tickets, this October 11. Photo: Capture/Twitter

Memes of what was the massive sale of tickets, this October 11. Photo: Capture/Twitter

Memes of what was the massive sale of tickets, this October 11. Photo: Capture/Twitter

Memes of what was the massive sale of tickets, this October 11. Photo: Capture/Twitter

Memes of what was the massive sale of tickets, this October 11. Photo: Capture/Twitter

Memes of what was the massive sale of tickets, this October 11. Photo: Capture/Twitter

Zones that were enabled:

According to the official account of the production company in charge of bringing Bad Bunny to Lima, new tickets for the concert were enabled in all areas, except in the Playa sector, the closest to the stage.

In the Platinum section, 1,085 tickets were enabled at the price of 467 soles, West and East are 650 to 440 soles. The area with the lowest price is the North Tribune, where 2,000 to 175 soles will be available.

Bad Bunny concert areas. Photo: Instagram

Who will be the opening act for Bad Bunny’s concert?

The Peruvian band Tourista will open the two Bad Bunny concerts on November 13 and 14, 2022. They said they were invited by the producer in charge of the show.

“We are a band that comes from indie rock, but over time we began to merge the music we made with urban music, with urban pop, with dembow, even with trap. And that led us to be considered part of this experience, “they said on Instagram.