The copycat Bad bunny He used his social networks to share a heartfelt farewell message, after learning that Tony Succar left Peru this Thursday, February 25. In your post, Daniel Cordova He showed the great affection he has for the renowned percussionist and winner of two Latin Grammy.

“I found out that you are leaving today, but I know that you carry Peru, our land, in your heart,” he wrote. “It saddens me to know that I could not give more of myself and also that I will not see you again, so I want to thank you by uploading this photo of a great memory that I will never forget. You showed me how humble and noble you are despite your fame, you gave me advice and defended me like a father. I will miss you. brother, “he added on his Instagram.

Tony Succar and Bad Bunny impersonator in Yo soy

The publication of the Peruvian ‘Bad Bunny’, who tried the autotune for the first time in Yo soy, did not go unnoticed by Tony Succar. The music producer also responded by wishing him the best of success and encouraging him to continue his career as an artist.

“My little brother, I am so proud of you, you have too much talent, I knew it since I heard you for the first time. Keep going and I’m here to always support you. See you soon, “he said through Instagram.

Tony Succar impressed by Marcelo Motta in I am

Last Thursday, the Marcelo Motta impersonator sang “Amen” in Yo soy and surprised Tony Succar. The young musician did not notice any errors in the participant’s presentation.

“That is what is required for this musical career and I know that you are cut out for this. You will do super well in your career. I have nothing negative to say to you, little brother, you really impressed me ”, he commented.

