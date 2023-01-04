Bad Bunny (Puerto Rico, 28 years old) has started 2023 surrounded by controversy. The reason? The images that have gone viral in which he is seen throwing the mobile of a fan who approached him to take a selfie with him in the Dominican Republic into the sea. As can be seen in a video posted on social networks, during a walk through the exclusive Casa de Campo complex, in La Romana, a city in the east of the country, a follower tries to take a photo with the artist. Without saying a word and apparently annoyed, he snatches the phone from her and throws it into the water to the astonishment of the young woman and other admirers who were with him.

“You made fun, there you made fun,” one of those present is heard saying to the artist, who continues walking with several friends, while other followers reproach the singer of the world success for his attitude Titi asked me. Another different voice, which seems to be that of Bad Bunny, asks to “respect the space”, to which an unconditional responds: “We love you however it is”.

After what happened, the Puerto Rican singer has received numerous criticisms for his attitude and his gesture has also served to generate a multitude of memes on social networks. It has been precisely through his Twitter account, in which he treasures almost five million followers, where the artist wanted to explain the reasons that led him to have this attitude with a follower. “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to say something to me, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” Bunny writes. And then she adds: “Those who come to put a fucking phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it the same way.”

The singer’s attitude has been strongly criticized in the Dominican Republic and some have even advised the young woman, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, to file actions against the musician for assault.

But this has not been the only controversy that has surrounded the artist recently. Chaos took over the first concert that Bad Bunny gave in Mexico City on December 9. Ticketmaster, the company that managed the tickets for the performance, prevented thousands of people from entering, claiming that their tickets were false or duplicated, which caused many fans to not be able to enjoy the musical event.

Bad Bunny became in 2022 the most listened to artist on Spotify worldwide for the third consecutive year and the singer who raised the most money from concerts in one year: with 373 million dollars (just over 351 million euros), according to Billboard Boxscore.

However, and despite the success achieved on his last tour in the United States and Latin America, the Puerto Rican announced last December, in an interview with the magazine bill board, that he will take a break and not perform in 2023. According to what he said, he wants to give priority to his physical and mental health, enjoy what he has achieved and be able to work on music without pressure. “Let’s celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments and I go to the studio, but there is no pressure. I tell myself: ‘Remember yourself, bastard. You’ve busted your ass,’” he would reply.