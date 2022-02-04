Good news! fans of bad bunny They will not be left with the desire to see it live after tickets are sold out for November 13, because a second date was announced in Lima. The production company in charge of this show responded to the request of many people who could not get their ticket for the long-awaited concert.

In this way, the “Bad Rabbit” that comes with his tour ”World’s Hottest Tour” 2022 and will make the National State vibrate, again on Monday, November 14.

Bad Bunny Photo: composition LR / EFE

As it is recalled, many Bad Bunny fans had a great disappointment when they could not get tickets for the concert that will take place on November 13. For this reason, many asked that, as in other countries, the Puerto Rican singer perform in the capital for the second time.

What other countries will have a second date for the Bad Bunny concert?

At the request of the faithful followers of the interpreter of “Dákiti”, Bad Bunny will offer a second show in Lima on November 14. However, the Peruvian capital is not the only one in which the “Bad Rabbit” will make two presentations in Latin America.

A second concert was first announced in Medellín, and then in Buenos Aires; cities in which tickets were sold out on the first day of sale as well as in our country.

When will tickets for Bad Bunny’s second date be sold?

Bad Bunny fans will be able to purchase their tickets for their second date that will take place on Monday, November 14, starting on February 7 at 9:00 am on the Teleticket platform.

When does Bad Bunny’s tour start and which countries will he visit?

The World’s Hottest Tour 2022 tour will start on August 5 in Orlando, Florida and will tour 14 cities in the United States. Then it will go down to South America, which includes Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru; and later it will close in Central America with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic.