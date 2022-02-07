Bad Bunny’s fans in Colombia made their voices heard and the singer of the urban genre agreed to perform another concert in this country. The new enabled date is November 20, 2022 this time at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium in Bogotá, as part of the World’s Hottest Tour.

Different media from the neighboring country validated the information provided by the Music Trends Colombia Twitter account. “We are the first country in Latin America to add a third date and in a different city on this tour ”, points out the page specialized in musical events about the Bad Bunny concert.

Colombia is the first country in Latin America to confirm a third Bad Bunny concert. Image: @musictrendscol

In the next few hours it would be announced when the sale of the new locations will begin. The followers of trap and reggaeton in Colombia had sold out in a few hours the tickets for the two dates initially scheduled in Medellín: November 18 and 19.

YOU CAN SEE:

Bad Bunny will offer two concerts in Lima

The interpreter of “Callaita”, “Yonaguni” and “Dakiti” It will be presented on November 13 and 14 at the National Stadium in Lima. Tickets for Bad Bunny’s second concert in Peru were in high demand on the Teleticket platform this Monday, February 7, when the sale was enabled.

The ‘Bad Rabbit’ shows will have a limited capacity of 36,600 people due to restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the distribution approved by the event organizers:

stadium area capacity The beach 9,200 people Platinum 4,000 people vip 6,800 people West 4,250 people East 4,250 people north grandstand 8,100 people

Last Sunday, February 6, Bad Bunny became the most listened to artist worldwide on all streaming music platforms. According to the Global Digital Artist Ranking page, the urban artist surpasses The Weekend, who has 3,924 points, while the interpreter of “Sorry BB” got 3,942.