Bad Bunny already has concert dates scheduled for February, March and April next year. The reggaeton singer announced that in 2022 he will perform in 35 cities in the United States with his tour The Last World Tour 2022.

The demand for tickets to see the reggaeton on stage was so great that they were sold out in record time. In light of the considerable number of people who have been left without tickets, resellers in Dallas, Texas, have taken advantage of the situation and raised the cost of tickets to such an extent that they exceed $ 9,000.

“The world wants to see Bad Bunny perform live. Demand for his tour has broken multiple records, with one of the busiest sales periods in Ticketmaster history, “said Mark Yovich, president of the company, in a statement.

It is due to this demand that ten additional concerts to those already officially announced are being considered.

Tickets for The Last World Tour 2022 went on sale on April 16 of this year, but users began to buy their tickets a day earlier. Within minutes of starting the pre-sale on April 15, the Ticketmaster page reported technical failures due to overload of buyers trying to purchase their tickets.

The scheduled dates for the Puerto Rican singer’s tour begin on February 9 at the Ball Arena in Denver and end on April 3 in Miami, Florida. In total, the reggaeton will make 35 presentations including a couple in Toronto and Montreal, both Canadian cities.