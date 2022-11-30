Antoon was the most listened to artist in the Netherlands on Spotify this year. The streaming service has that Wednesday announced. Worldwide, Bad Bunny is the most popular artist for the third time in a row. The rapper from Puerto Rico is three times in the top ten most listened songs with Me Porto Bonito, Tití Me Preguntó and Ojitos Lindos.

Read also: Reggaeton star Bad Bunny is the figurehead of a new generation



The 20-year-old Antoon, whose real name is Valentijn Verkerk, was better listened to in the Netherlands than artists such as Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd. Last year, the Dutchman was number seventeen in the list, says Wilbert Mutsaers, who is responsible for Spotify’s music policy in the Benelux. “We are very happy with what the local talent brings.”

Other Dutch artists also did well this year: according to Mutsaers, the top twenty most streamed songs contain twelve songs by Dutch musicians. In addition to Antoon, songs from S10, MEAU and Kris Kross Amsterdam, among others, are included in the list. Not only musicians from our own soil did well: Dutch podcasts were also listened to more than ever.

Every year Spotify comes with the so-called ‘Wrapped’ list. It contains the most listened to artists and podcasts per country and worldwide. Spotify users will also see a personal list. For Spotify, the list ensures more brand awareness every year: people share their own Wrapped list on a large scale on social media. In 2021, more than 120 million listeners did, Spotify creative director Alex Bodman previously told American media.